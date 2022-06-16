Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. 1,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $256.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

