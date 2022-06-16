Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Shares Up 2.4%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 5,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 118,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$974,595.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hunter Technology Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

