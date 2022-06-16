Huobi BTC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $818.97 million and $2.09 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $21,015.25 or 0.99999720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,376.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,990.61 or 0.47539665 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00412065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00085466 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

