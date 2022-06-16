HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,875 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.31. 26,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

