Ibex Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 35,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,474. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

