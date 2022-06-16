Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,061 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,350,000.
NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,112. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
