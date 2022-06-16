Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $9.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,950. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $320.20 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

