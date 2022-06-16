Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.25 Million Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 1.01% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 368,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,090. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67.

