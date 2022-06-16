Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of JEF traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 2,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,253. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.