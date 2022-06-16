Ibex Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,713,000 after buying an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.99. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

