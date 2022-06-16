Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 672 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689,686 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,665,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,422,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,167. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,073 shares of company stock valued at $61,939,180. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

