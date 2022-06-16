Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 7.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,483 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 28.8% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 819,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,374,346. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

