ICHI (ICHI) Trading 57.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00020995 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $20.96 million and $746,637.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,081.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33997806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00088339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012215 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,233 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

