IDEX Price Reaches $0.0538 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $35.59 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,894,695 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

