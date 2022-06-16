iExec RLC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.51 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $51.59 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars.

