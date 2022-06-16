iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) PT Lowered to $11.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.88. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 390,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,583.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

