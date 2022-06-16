IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.30

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

A number of research firms have commented on IMIAY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.88) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($21.97) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($25.91) to GBX 1,845 ($22.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 1,860 ($22.58) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,681.00.

Get IMI alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.