Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 4.1%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.57). 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 83,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.59).

The company has a market cap of £44.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.87.

In other Induction Healthcare Group news, insider Guy Mitchell acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £4,968 ($6,029.86).

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

