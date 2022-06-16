Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Down 11.5%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was down 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

About Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.