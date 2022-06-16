Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.75

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 15196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,341.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

