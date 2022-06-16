Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

INBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Inhibrx stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 707,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,201. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $334.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.10.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

