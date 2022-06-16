Insider Buying: ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,686.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 58,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,717. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACNB by 79.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

