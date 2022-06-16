Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires $11,660.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Jerel A. Hopkins purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $11,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

