Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases 6,998 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.62 per share, with a total value of C$88,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,318.96.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,891.37.

TSE HLF traded down C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$12.26. 9,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.29. High Liner Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

