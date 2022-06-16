Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Robert Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mark Robert Patterson acquired 15,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mark Robert Patterson acquired 7,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $789,200.00.

HMST traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $640.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

