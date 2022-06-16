Insider Buying: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Director Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,141,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,691. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

