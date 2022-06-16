Insider Buying: Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STC stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.91. 259,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,938. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,209 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

