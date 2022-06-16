Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,505,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,169.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.