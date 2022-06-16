Insider Buying: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veracyte stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $54.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

