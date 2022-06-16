Insider Buying: VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Acquires C$10,547.00 in Stock

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating) Director Bradley W. Wells acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,547.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,948,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,857,431.42.

Bradley W. Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Bradley W. Wells purchased 1,600 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,559.04.

On Friday, May 27th, Bradley W. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,380.00.

CVE VQS opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.10.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

