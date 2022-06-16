Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Sells $57,600.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $51,100.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 214.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 123,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 44,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

