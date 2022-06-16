Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Sells $19,181.25 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $19,181.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grant A. Begley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $30,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $26,441.25.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.31.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

