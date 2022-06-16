Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) CFO Sells 2,819 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHRW traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,686. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $42,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

