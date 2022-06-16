Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $201,908.66 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Elastic by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 39.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Elastic by 500.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.