Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $8,869,608.00 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,419,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $3,987.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,322 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $52,747.80.

On Friday, April 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $24,012.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27.

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $910.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.76.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of National Research by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of National Research by 18.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Research by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.