Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$184,016.33 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,583.34.

TC Energy stock opened at C$68.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.39. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$67.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.76.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.