Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 86,068 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78.

On Thursday, May 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72.

On Monday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

Shares of GS traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,299. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.32 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

