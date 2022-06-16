Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $1,045,160.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen E. Kuczynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

