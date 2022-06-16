Insider Selling: United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) COO Sells 13,939 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

