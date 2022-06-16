Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,342,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

