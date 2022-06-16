Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.14% of Intel worth $17,064,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 719,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,833,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

