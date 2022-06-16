InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 196,508 shares.The stock last traded at $53.12 and had previously closed at $54.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($67.67) to GBX 5,675 ($68.88) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($63.11) to GBX 5,400 ($65.54) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($70.40) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,668.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

