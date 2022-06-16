InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.54

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPZF. Raymond James cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

