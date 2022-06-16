Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit stock traded down $22.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

