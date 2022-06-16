Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $562.56.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $20.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.64. 30,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.31. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

