Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 224.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,418 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.14 and a 200 day moving average of $282.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

