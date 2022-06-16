Inverse Finance Price Hits $83.42 on Major Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $7.82 million and $1.93 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $83.42 or 0.00397121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00203293 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004683 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

