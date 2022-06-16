Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after acquiring an additional 114,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,323,000.

PRF opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $166.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $147.73 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

