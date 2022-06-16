Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.86

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 294311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

