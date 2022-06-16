Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
Shares of IVZ opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $28.89.
In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,559,197 shares of company stock worth $143,083,859. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
