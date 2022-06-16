Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,559,197 shares of company stock worth $143,083,859. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

